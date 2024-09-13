Sreekariyam flyover as part of Thiruvananthapuram Metro project to be constructed at Rs 71.38 cr

The state government has approved the tender quoted at Rs 71.38 crores for the construction of the Sreekariyam flyover as part of the Thiruvananthapuram Metro project. The technical sanction for the work was granted at Rs 61.26 crores. KMRL, the special purpose vehicle for the project had reported that four firms submitted bids for the project and three bids were finalised.

The lowest bid was submitted by Cherian Varkey construction company at Rs 72.06 crores, which was 18.66 per cent higher than the original estimate. After final negotiation, the firm revised the quote as Rs 71.38 crores. KMRL Director had placed a request to the state government to approve this amount.

It was communicated that going for another round of tender would delay the project and not yield any good results. The government considered the request forwarded by the KMRL and approved the tender at Rs 71.38 crores.

The District Administration had completed acquisition of land from three revenue villages; Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara for the project. The project is expected to be completed within two years. Buildings along the stretch had been demolished as part of the work.