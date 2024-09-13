Tribal teenagers found dead inside house in Malappuram

Malappuram: Two tribal teenagers were found dead inside a house at Moothedam in Malappuram on Thursday.

The deceased, Shyamjith (17) and Gopika (15), were residents of Thikkadi Tribal Nagar at Moothedam. Locals found them hanging from a single rope inside Shyamjith’s house by late Thursday night.

The dead bodies were shifted to Nilambur District Hospital and will be released to the deceased’s parents after conducting autopsies at Mancheri Medical College.

Shyamjith and Gopika had attempted suicide by consuming poison in the previous month also, reported Manorama News. They had been living together for the past few months.

Shyamjith is survived by his father, Chathan, and his mother, Shantha. Gopi and Chathi are Gopika's parents.