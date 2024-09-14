Kollam woman arrested for posing as fake Train Ticket Examiner

Kottayam: Dressed in an official uniform and carrying a legitimate-looking ID card, she appeared to be a regular Train Ticket Examiner (TTE). But when questioned about the whereabouts of her office, the lies of the fake TTE quickly unravelled.

The railway special squad officials on duty aboard the Rajya Rani Express were in for a shock on Friday as they discovered a woman, Mundukattil Ramlath (42) of Thirkkaruva in Kollam, posing as a TTE. Ramlath had been travelling on trains for the past six months, conducting ticket inspections, and passing herself off as a genuine railways official. Her audacious act of deception left even seasoned railway authorities astounded.

Ramlath’s charade ended when the special squad on the Rajya Rani Express apprehended her at the Kayamkulam railway station. She was immediately handed over to the railway police for further investigation.

After separating from her husband, Ramlath worked as a home nurse. Six months ago, she convinced her friends and family that she had secured a job with the Railways. She even acquired a TTE uniform and forged an ID card.

When questioned by the police, Ramlath claimed that she had donned the uniform to travel on trains for free of cost. However, authorities are currently verifying the authenticity of her statement.

The incident came to light when the Rajya Rani Express arrived at Kayamkulam. A complaint was made that the doors of the women’s compartment were not being opened. Chief Travelling Ticket Examiner Ajay Kumar, Travelling Ticket Examiner Lal Kumar, and RPF official Jayachandran Pillai, who were part of the special squad, approached the compartment and requested the passengers open the door.

The passengers inside explained that it had been locked by a TTE who travelled in the same compartment. After the officials identified themselves, the door was opened. They immediately confronted Ramlath and asked her where her office was located. She confidently replied that she was from the Kollam office and was going to Shoranur after completing duty aboard the Palaruvi Express.

Knowing there was no TTE office in Kollam, the officials immediately realised Ramlath was lying. Upon inspecting her ID card, they confirmed it was a forgery. Under further interrogation, Ramlath admitted she had boarded the train at Karunagappally. She was handed over to the Kottayam Railway Police and remanded to judicial custody by the court.