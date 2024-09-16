State govt issues guidelines for sponsorship of children orphaned by Wayanad landslides

Kalpetta: The state government has issued guidelines for those interested in sponsoring the five children who lost both parents in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides. The administration also directed the District Collector to prepare a sponsorship plan under the Juvenile Justice Act with the support of the District Child Protection Officer, who has been entrusted to prepare a panel of individuals, institutions and families.

The children, aged between six and 17, are currently in the care of other relatives and the district Child Welfare Committee. As they have no immediate relatives, the government has yet to provide them with any financial assistance.

Guidelines for sponsorship

As per the guidelines issued by the Department of Women and Child Development regarding the sponsorship of orphaned children, an amount as one-time assistance, which can be withdrawn when the child turns 18, could be deposited in a joint bank account of the child and the District Child Protection Officer. The interest on the amount can be transferred to the child's account every month.

The monthly sponsorship amount could be deposited in the joint account of the child and the ‘parent’ assigned by the Child Welfare Committee from among the child's relatives.

Sponsors willing to support the education and other needs of the children can deposit the money directly to the educational institutions concerned with the permission of the Sponsorship and Foster Care Committee. This sponsorship would be under the monitoring of the committee chaired by the District Collector.

District Child Protection Officer Karthika C D told Onmanorama that the children were handed over to the relative after issuing a special order conferring the relative status of the 'parent'. “The District Child Welfare Committee monitors the well-being of the children,” she added.

According to the guidelines under the Juvenile Justice Act, these children who lost both parents in natural calamities are ‘children who need special attention and care’, and their care and rehabilitation should be on the priority list of the state.

Though many individuals and business groups approached the district administration willing to support the children, they have been unable to contribute so far in the absence of a proper rehabilitation plan, it was pointed out.

Chooralmala ward member Nuruddeen told Onmanorama that even now, individuals support families looking after the children. "Once the sponsorship plan exists, institutions and companies can contribute more to the children's rehabilitation," he added.

The sponsorship plans should be in tune with the sections of the Juvenile Justice Act. Section 45 of the Act empowers the state government to formulate sponsorship programmes for such children with the support of private sector institutions, companies and corporations.