Youth dies as snake boat capsizes during race at Pandanad

Alappuzha: A 22-year-old youth named Vishnudas died after a large snake boat involved in a palliyodam (snake boat) race capsized at Pandanad on Tuesday. According to reports, Kodiyattukara Palliyodam and Muthavazhi Palliyodam came dangerously close to each other during the final stretch of the race. Muthavazhi Palliyodam capsized, and Vishnudas, one of the oarsmen, fell into the river and drowned.

''When the boats came close to each other while nearing the finishing point, the oarsmen of the Muthavazhi Palliyodam shifted to the other side for safety. This led to the boat losing its balance and capsizing,'' said Muthavazhi councillor M V Vijayakumar. Vishnudas was a native of Muthavazhi of Pandanad panchayat.