Periya-Nedumpoil ghat road closed as cracks appear after recurring landslips

The Periya-Nedumpoil Ghat Road, connecting Mananthavadi in Wayanad and Thalassery in Kannur, was closed on Thursday after cracks appeared following recurring landslips.

Heavy vehicles were banned, and only small and medium-passenger vehicles were permitted on the road since July 30 due to construction work after cracks appeared. The Kottiyoor-Palchuram Ghat Road is an alternative route, but commuters say it is time-consuming and leads to frequent traffic blocks.

Mananthavadi block panchayat president Justin Baby told Onmanorama that large-scale construction work is underway to widen and strengthen the road for about 200 metres. “The crack was developed while the work was under progress,” he said, adding that traffic was halted due to landslips. He expects the ongoing work to be completed in 40 days unless there is heavy rain.

Meanwhile, an action council headed by Thavinjal Panchayat president Elsey Joy submitted a memorandum to PWD minister P A Muhammed Riyas demanding an alternative road connecting Thalassery and Wayanad.