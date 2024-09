Palakkad: Three minor girls, including a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act survivor, went missing from the Nirbhaya centre in Palakkad.



The girls—two 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old—went missing around 10 pm on Monday. They left their rooms without being noticed by security officials. After being informed by the authorities, the police registered a case and started an investigation based on CCTV visuals.