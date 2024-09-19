ARM movie piracy: Cyber police register case on director Jithin Laal’s plaint

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police registered a case on Thursday regarding the alleged piracy of the Tovino Thomas film Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The cyber cops will investigate the incident on director Jithin Laal’s complaint.



Laal had earlier shared images showing a passenger watching the pirated version of the film on a mobile phone while travelling by train. He described the sight as "heartbreaking" and noted that the images were sent to him by a friend. Producer Listin Stephen also expressed concern and announced his intention to file a complaint with the police.

In a social media post, Listin criticised the piracy and said, "Thank you... so much thanks for spreading this. This is the state of a film that will enter the 50-crore club today! Watching the theatre print at home and posting on social media.”

“After 150 days of shooting, one and a half years of post-production, and 8 years of the director-writer’s dream, along with the investment from producers and the hard work of a team of over 100 people, this is the sight you are forced to see. What more can I say other than that it’s destroying Malayalam cinema... This time will pass, too. This film needs to be seen in theatres, so please don’t ruin it like this,” he added.

The pirated versions of the film have been released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and other languages.