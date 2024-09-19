Two die after two-wheeler crash with truck in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2024 08:21 AM IST
Representational image. Photo credit: Dragos Asaftei/ Shutterstock

Thrissur: Two individuals died, and another sustained severe injuries on Thursday after the trio's two-wheeler crashed into a truck at Triprayar in Thrissur.
The deceased, Hashim (18) and Ashirvad (18), were natives of Valapad, Thrissur.

The incident happened around 2:30 am on Thursday near Triprayar VB shopping mall. According to sources, Hashim and Ashrivad died at the scene. The third man, Nihal, is in critical condition.
Hashim was accused in three cases, said the Valapad police. The cops have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently analysing the CCTV footage.

