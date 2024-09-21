Kodagu man wanted in online fraud held from Wayanad

Kannur: Kannur police have recorded the arrest of the key accused in an online money fraud case. Adarsh Kumar, a 24-year-old native of Kodagu in Virajpet, Karnataka, was arrested based on a complaint that he swindled Rs 41 lakhs of an individual.

Adarsh Kumar convinced a Pallikkunnu native he made investments in the New York Stock Exchange and Forex Trading and he has a firm in Chicago to manage the online share trading. The complainant received double the amount he invested in the initial stage. It helped Adarsh win his trust and made him invest more money. Later, the complainant was unable to withdraw the amount he had invested, and he reported the matter to the police.

"He amassed money from the complainant, convincing him that the money would be doubled through online trading,” Kannur Town CI Sreejith Koderi said. A systematic investigation by a team of cyber police and a team led by S I P P Shameel has resulted in nabbing the accused.

The cyber police tracked the location and the accounts used for money transfer and they passed the information to the investigation team that Adarsh came to Wayanad. He was held from Kattikkulam in Wayanad. The police team included SI P.P. Shameel, Pradeepan, ASI Rajesh, and CPO Vinil.