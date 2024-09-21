PV Anvar accuses P Sasi of leaving govt in ‘rotten state’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2024 11:03 AM IST Updated: September 21, 2024 01:09 PM IST
PV Anvar and P Sasi. File Photos.

Nilambur MLA PV Anvar on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary, P Sasi, of pushing the Kerala government into a rotten state and jeopardizing the Left alliance.

Anvar claimed that P Sasi exerts significant control over the Home Ministry. “Sasi is the obstacle between the Chief Minister and the people of the state,” he said.

The MLA also accused Sasi of protecting ADGP Ajith Kumar, a top IPS officer in Kerala, who has been allegedly involved in the Thrissur Pooram sabotage, the solar case cover-up, and multiple instances of money laundering. He said that while it is unclear if Sasi benefited from covering up cases,  there was no doubt that Ajith Kumar received crores in bribes for doing so.

“If P Sasi had performed his duties with the utmost integrity, the government would not be in this difficult position today. Sasi alone bears the responsibility for pushing this government and its allies into such a dire situation,” Anvar added.

This marks the latest in a series of allegations by Anvar against P Sasi, accusing him of breaching the Chief Minister's trust and failing to uphold his responsibilities with the sincerity he was supposed to exhibit.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA