PV Anvar accuses P Sasi of leaving govt in ‘rotten state’

Nilambur MLA PV Anvar on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary, P Sasi, of pushing the Kerala government into a rotten state and jeopardizing the Left alliance.

Anvar claimed that P Sasi exerts significant control over the Home Ministry. “Sasi is the obstacle between the Chief Minister and the people of the state,” he said.

The MLA also accused Sasi of protecting ADGP Ajith Kumar, a top IPS officer in Kerala, who has been allegedly involved in the Thrissur Pooram sabotage, the solar case cover-up, and multiple instances of money laundering. He said that while it is unclear if Sasi benefited from covering up cases, there was no doubt that Ajith Kumar received crores in bribes for doing so.

“If P Sasi had performed his duties with the utmost integrity, the government would not be in this difficult position today. Sasi alone bears the responsibility for pushing this government and its allies into such a dire situation,” Anvar added.

This marks the latest in a series of allegations by Anvar against P Sasi, accusing him of breaching the Chief Minister's trust and failing to uphold his responsibilities with the sincerity he was supposed to exhibit.