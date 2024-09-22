Toddler drowns in bucket of water in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A one-year-old baby girl drowned in a bucket of water kept at the washroom of her house at Manjeshwar here on Saturday. The deceased is Fathima, daughter of Harris at Kadambar in Manjeshwar. The accident took place on Saturday evening.



Manorama News reported that the child was found in the water bucket when her family members reached the washroom in search of her.

It is learnt that the child drowned in the bucket of water after returning home from her neighbouring house. When all other family members were sitting in the courtyard, the child went inside. As she did not return, the family members started searching for her inside the house. Later, one of the family members found her unconscious in the bucket. Though she was rushed to the nearby hospital, doctors declared her dead.