Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 22, 2024 05:08 PM IST
Ayrin. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Thrissur: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl was killed in a car accident at Cheloor in Irinjalakuda here on Sunday. The deceased is Ayrin, the daughter of Bini and Jini.

Manorama News reported that a speeding car mowed down the child at the premises of a church here. The child reached the church for Sunday mass along with her mother in an autorickshaw.

When her mother was paying money to the autorickshaw driver, the child ran towards the church. A car which took a sick devotee to the church reportedly crushed the child to death. Though Ayrin was rushed to the nearby cooperative hospital in Irinjalakuda, she succumbed to her injuries. The child's body was taken to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

