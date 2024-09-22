Policeman under suspension found dead at home; suicide suspected

Wayanad: A civil police officer (CPO) from Sultan Bathery police station was found hanging at his residence in Pulppalli on Saturday. The deceased, Jinson Sunny (34), was under suspension from service for over a year due to behavioural issues.

According to police, Jinson was reportedly attempting to reinstate himself in the police force until recently. He had also been facing family issues. Earlier, three cases were registered against Jinson for attacking his father while intoxicated, verbally abusing a senior official, and being involved in a drunk driving accident.

Days before his death, he allegedly threatened higher officials, stating that he would take his own life if they pursued measures to prevent his reinstatement. While there was an effort to terminate him from service, intervention from the police unions allowed Jinson to retain his position temporarily. There were also plans to have him treated at a de-addiction centre due to his severe alcohol addiction. Jinson was married in 2017 but was later separated.

Pulppalli police conducted an inquest on Saturday night. After a post-mortem examination at Taluk Hospital, Sulthan Bathery, the body was handed over to his family for last rites.

A recent report submitted by Inspector General K Sethuraman revealed that 44 police officers have committed suicide in the Malabar districts alone up until July this year.