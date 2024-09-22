Thrissur: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar's probe report on Thrissur Pooram disruption has added fuel to another controversy in Kerala as CPI, a major ally of LDF and Congress rubbished the findings in the report. The ADGP in his probe report claimed that there was no outside interference in the disruption of the iconic Thrissur Pooram 2024.



Former minister and senior CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar said there was outside intervention that resulted in the disruption of Pooram.

"I don't have any doubt that the disruption behind the Thrissur Pooram was due to outside intervention and a conspiracy was behind it. I don't know what the report says," Kumar said.

Criticising the purported report, Congress alleged that the mastermind behind disrupting the pooram himself had submitted the investigation report regarding it. Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, said the report was a farce.

"The ADGP, who is accused of disrupting the pooram, has filed a report. The CM had asked the DGP to file a report within one week. However, it's been four months, and there were reports that no inquiry was going on. Now the accused has submitted a probe report, and it's a farce," Satheesan said in a statement.

He alleged that the government was trying to hide the conspiracy behind the disruption of the pooram. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said his party does not believe in Ajithkumar's report.

"We cannot accept Ajithkumar's report. So we stand firm on our demand for a judicial probe into the matter," he said.

The Thrissur Pooram, which was held on May 19, was disrupted, and the government took action against the then city police commissioner and the assistant commissioner. The chief minister had directed the state police chief to file a report on the disruption of the pooram by September 24. The ADGP reportedly submitted the investigation report in a sealed cover before the DGP on Saturday.

The news reports suggested that Ajithkumar had filed the report, which allegedly claims that there was no outside intervention. An RTI reply recently claimed that there was no investigation into the Thrissur Pooram disruption.

However, the concerned official who had given the RTI reply was later suspended pending investigation, and the Chief Minister's office informed that action was taken for providing wrong information. On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that directions were given to submit the report by September 24.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the wee hours, was held in broad daylight on Pooram day in Thrissur, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.

(With PTI inputs)