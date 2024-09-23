Rahul Gandhi urges tourists to visit Wayanad: 'It's safe, vibrant and welcoming'

Kalpetta: In a bid to revive the local tourism industry, Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took to Facebook, encouraging people worldwide to visit Wayanad and support the local community, which was impacted by the Mundakkai landslide near Meppadi on July 30.



While coffee remains stable, other crops in this agrarian region have been facing price drops or reduced harvests due to unfavourable climatic conditions. Over the past two decades, tourism has helped supplement agricultural income, providing livelihoods in various allied sectors. These activities include driving, housekeeping, shopkeeping, cooking homemade food, and selling agricultural products like spices and handicrafts.

In his heartfelt Facebook post, which featured a video on the voices of those reliant on tourism for their livelihood, Gandhi reassured travellers: "Wayanad is still vibrant and welcoming." He added, "Wayanad’s beauty is undeniable, but it is the compassion and kindness of its people that have always drawn me to it." Highlighting the economic strain, he mentioned that many people who depend on tourism are looking for support. "Although the recent tragedy affected only the Mundakkai area, it has led to the misconception that all of Wayanad is impacted, causing a significant decline in tourism," he explained.

Gandhi urged travellers to visit Wayanad to experience its beauty and help revive the tourism industry, rebuild livelihoods, and restore the region's vibrancy.

The video featured testimonials from individuals reliant on tourism for their livelihood, including Vinod Raveendran Prasad, a representative of the Kerala Home Stay and Tourism Society; Luca Francis, an employee at the District Tourism Promotion Council; Kalpetta taxi driver Unni; Vanitha Hotel owner Santha Nandanan; and auto driver Musthafa.

It's worth noting that the extensive media coverage of the landslide, which claimed over 200 lives in the hamlets of Mundakkai and Chooralmala in southern Wayanad, has led to the misconception that the entire district has been severely affected.

Although Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat for a second term, he resigned to retain the Congress stronghold of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, following the party leadership's decision. However, his office remains active in Wayanad, with Congress already announcing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the candidate for the upcoming by-election.