Thrissur Pooram disruption row: Kerala CM accuses media of creating false perception about probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 23, 2024 08:47 PM IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the media of creating a false perception about the government's impending action on a probe report on the Thrissur Pooram disruption row. "The government ordered a probe, and as chief minister, I have asked for the report to be submitted before the 24th (September). So I haven't seen it yet. But some media are already publishing reports about what is in the report," Vijayan said.

He was addressing an Azhikodan Raghavan commemoration meeting in Thrissur on Monday. He accused the media of trying to divert attention from the LDF government's welfare programmes, including its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Vijayan said his government will not yield to pressure from vested interests.

