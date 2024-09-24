Kerala woman booked for destroying pookalam in Bengaluru flat

Bengaluru: Sampigehalli police in Karnataka registered a case against a Malayali woman for deliberately destroying a pookalam at an apartment complex in Thanisandra. The accused is Pathanamthitta native Simi Nair. Police booked Simi after receiving a complaint from the Malayali association at the apartment.

Simi's act was widely criticised after a video went viral on social media. In the video, Simi was seen destroying a big pookalam made in the common area of the flat as part of Onam celebrations with her feet. She was also seen arguing with the people for creating the pookalam in the common area.

It is alleged that the pookalam, which was made around 4 am, was destroyed within minutes. Though the Malayalis in the apartment requested Simi not to destroy the floral carpet, she did not heed their words. Malayali association has been organising Onam celebrations at the apartment for seven years.