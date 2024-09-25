Thrissur: In a major setback to ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb listed out the former's lapses in supervising Thrissur Pooram festivities on April 19, 2024. It is alleged that pooram festivities were interrupted on April 19 due to police high-handedness. Thiruvambady Devaswom, one of the major organisers of the festival halted the rituals to protest against the curbs imposed by police. The state government ordered Ajith Kumar to conduct a probe into the Pooram crisis after the issue led to a political controversy. The ADGP submitted his probe report on September 21.



The state police chief criticised Ajith Kumar in his recommendations added to the probe report on Pooram disruption. The DGP pointed out that Ajith Kumar deliberately ignored action to solve the issues in conducting the famous temple festival and delayed the probe into it. The probe report attached with the DGP's recommendations has been forwarded to the Chief Minister on Tuesday. Hence, all eyes are on the CM's decision on the report.

In the report, DGP listed out four major lapses of Ajith Kumar- 1) Ajith Kumar did not efficiently supervise arrangements for Pooram even after deploying him to Thrissur 2) ADGP neither visited the Pooram venue nor took any action to solve the issues even after the pooram was disrupted. 3) He created confusion by changing the security arrangments implemented by the police at the last minute 4) He courted unnecessary controversy by delaying the probe that should have been completed within a week.

In the report, the DGP also proposed further investigation to find the alleged conspiracy in Pooram disruption. CM will examine the recommendations of the DGP along with the ADGP's probe report. Usually, the home department takes action against the official if the DGP points out his or her lapses. Hence, Ajith Kumar's efforts to get a clean chit from the government will be foiled with the DGP's intervention.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to seek legal advice over the ADGP's report. Chief Minister has instructed the home department to take further action over the report only after seeking advice of the Advocate General.

ADGP Ajith Kumar's probe report has come under fire over several grounds including his criticism against Thiruvambady Devaswom. Congress and CPI slammed the ADGP's findings for rubbishing the involvement of external forces in the pooram crisis.