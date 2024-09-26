Anvar turns against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, says High Court sole resort now

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar announced on Thursday that he plans to approach the Kerala High Court after his complaints to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding Political Secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law & Order) M R Ajith Kumar were not properly addressed. "The CM’s response to my concerns was unsatisfactory, and he has made me an accused to protect himself. He was merely reading from a script prepared by Ajith Kumar," Anvar said.



He also criticised the Left-led government’s investigations into the smuggling cases, the tree-felling case, and the Ridan murder, claiming they are not progressing in the right direction. Anvar expressed his frustration, stating that the probe into the complaints he submitted to the Chief Minister regarding the party secretary was mishandled.



"People believe that I am no longer following the party's directives. Nowadays, even party leaders can’t approach the police with common citizens’ issues. In fact, party members are likely to face further harassment from the police if they reveal their affiliation. P Sasi is responsible for this situation," Anvar asserted.

Anvar made these remarks during a press conference at the PWD rest house in Nilambur, Malappuram, despite a request from the CPM state secretariat asking him to refrain from making statements against the party and the state government.

Earlier in a social media post, Anvar said, "Self-esteem always precedes beliefs, allegiances, and temporality. And I am someone who has a little too much of that virtue in me. It is said that when denied justice, you have to become fire." In a press conference held after the state secretariat on Wednesday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, who extended full support to the chief minister's political secretary, P Sasi, expressed his displeasure with Anvar's actions. After this press briefing, Anvar took to social media to write about loyalty and self-respect.

Anvar recently held a series of press conferences where he made serious allegations against P Sasi, a close confidant of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and ADGP (Law & Order) M R Ajith Kumar. The Chief Minister has already expressed his displeasure with Anvar's actions, stating that the Left-backed MLA should have approached the party or the CM before going to the media.