Thrissur Pooram disruption: Home Secretary pushes for reinvestigation, CM to take final call

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Vigilance) Bishwanath Sinha has recommended reinvestigating the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram in April, Manorama News has reported. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a final call on this recommendation.



If the Home Secretary's recommendation is accepted, ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, who is currently embroiled in controversies linked to revelations by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, could face scrutiny over his alleged role in the Pooram disruption. On Wednesday, the government also ordered an inquiry into Ajith Kumar's controversial meeting with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav.

DGP S Darvesh Sahib submitted the probe report and his recommendations to the CM on Tuesday. In his report, the DGP criticized Ajith Kumar for supervisory lapses in handling security arrangements during the Pooram festivities. The DGP highlighted four major failures by Ajith Kumar:

1) Failure to efficiently oversee Pooram security arrangements despite being deployed to Thrissur.

2) Neglecting to visit the venue or address issues, even after the Pooram was disrupted.

3) Creating confusion by altering security protocols at the last minute.

4) Delaying the investigation, which should have been concluded within a week.

The DGP also proposed further investigation to explore the possibility of a conspiracy behind the disruption.

The Thrissur Pooram, held on April 19, was disrupted, resulting in action against the city police commissioner and assistant commissioner. The CM had earlier directed the state police chief to file a report on the disruption, and media reports suggest that Ajith Kumar's report ruled out any external interference.

For the first time in the festival's history, the fireworks display, a major attraction typically held in the early hours, had to be conducted during daylight on Pooram Day, disappointing festival enthusiasts.