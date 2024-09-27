Youth held with over 25 gm of MDMA in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police arrested a man from Vandipetta bus stop near Nadakkavu here on Friday for illegal possession of MDAMA. The accused is Muhammed Shammas (23), a resident of Maliyekkal House in Vellayil. Police seized 25.62 grams of MDMA, valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh from him. District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), led by Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner KA Bose nabbed the accused in a joint operation with Nadakkavu police. Shammas allegedly brought the substance from Bengaluru for sale in Kozhikode.



According to police, Shammas has been engaged in drug trafficking to fund his luxurious lifestyle and drug addiction. He used to purchase the drug from Bengaluru and sell it in Kozhikode and surrounding areas. The arrest is part of the city police's efforts to curb drug trafficking in Kozhikode town. City Police Commissioner T Narayanan issued directions for the operation, emphasising the need to combat the drug menace.

Nadakkavu Inspector Prajish stated that further investigation would be conducted based on information obtained from Shammas. DANSAF sub-inspector Manoj Edayedath, SI Abdu Rahiman, K Akhilesh, Sunoj Karayil, PK Sarun Kumar, MK, Lathish, NK Sreeshanth, M Shinoj, P Abhijith, EV Athul, PK Dineesh, Muhammad Mashhoor and Nadakkavu sub inspector Binu Mohan, Jithu, Ajish, Sijith and Shajique were in the team assigned for the probe.