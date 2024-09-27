Anvar's exit expected, confirms our suspicions, will give detailed reply: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after P V Anvar MLA made damning remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and announced his exit from the LDF, Pinarayi Vijayan came up with a briefly worded response on Friday saying that all allegations raised by Anvar have been brushed aside.

"Anvar's departure was expected. His allegations and responses only confirm the party's suspicions. Despite our suspicions, we investigated his complaints. However, he was not satisfied with our investigation. He spoke against the party and government yesterday. We reject all the accusations raised by the MLA. I will provide a detailed response on the matter later," the Chief Minister said. He also noted that Anvar's statements targeted the government, the front and the party. Pinarayi Vijayan did not take any questions from the reporters and left soon after he made the statement.

Vijayan’s statement follows Anvar’s comments on Thursday, in which he criticised both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Chief Minister. He accused the Chief Minister of merely echoing a script prepared by ADGP (Law & Order) Ajith Kumar. Anvar said he intended to approach the Kerala High Court after his complaints to Vijayan regarding Political Secretary P Sasi and Ajith Kumar were not adequately addressed.

He further criticised the Left-led government's handling of various investigations, including the smuggling cases, the tree-felling case, and the Ridan murder, claiming they were not progressing in the right direction.

Following his sharp criticism of Chief Minister Vijayan and the CPM, Nilambur's independent MLA PV Anvar has officially withdrawn from the LDF. During a two-hour press conference at the PWD Rest House in Nilambur on Thursday, Anvar accused Pinarayi, whom he described as "father-like," of betrayal. He also announced that he will no longer participate in LDF activities or attend CPM's parliamentary party meetings. Anvar said he planned to hold a public meeting in Nilambur to inform his constituents of his decision to disassociate from the LDF, the front that helped him reclaim the constituency from the UDF in 2016 and retain it in the 2021 Assembly elections.