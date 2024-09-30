Dry day alert: Bars and liquor shops in Kerala closed for next 2 days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2024 03:15 PM IST
Representational image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will observe a complete dry day on October 1 and 2. Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is not allowed. This is due to the convergence of the first day of the month and Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday. Consequently, all Bevco outlets and bars across the state will remain closed during these two days.

For stock-taking purposes, Bevco outlets will close today at 7 pm on Monday. Bars will continue to operate until 11 pm tonight. Both bars and Bevco outlets will reopen on October 3.

Dry days are observed in Kerala on the first day of every month, on national holidays and election days.

