CM assures CPI of ADGP's removal from law and order: Reports

Thiruvananthapuram: After much deliberation, the CPI has finally secured an assurance from the Chief Minister that ADGP Ajith Kumar will be removed from his position as the officer in charge of the law and order wing, according to sources.

The decision to replace the official is reportedly based on his oversights, which caused a disruption during the Thrissur Pooram, as well as his meetings with RSS leadership, which contradicted the government’s stance. However, the CPM is of the opinion that the official should be reassigned to another role for administrative reasons, rather than revealing the actual reasons for the transfer. The government is expected to take action against the official after receiving the inquiry report from the DGP.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan was the first to expose Ajith Kumar’s involvement in the disruption at the Thrissur Pooram, citing police misconduct and his meetings with RSS representatives. The CPI has since supported these concerns, highlighting them as significant factors contributing to the defeat of their candidate, VS Sunil Kumar, in Thrissur. They also point to this as an example of the official deviating from the LDF’s political line.

Both the Chief Minister and the CPM emphasise that the actions taken against ADGP Kumar should not be perceived as a direct result of the allegations made by MLA PV Anvar. Indications suggest that the DGP’s ongoing investigation into Anvar’s claims is unlikely to implicate the ADGP. Even if the report contains any unfavourable comments, the government is not obliged to release it, as the investigation is not based on any specific case.

At the same time, the CM and the party feel compelled to show their efforts to protect the ADGP, who has been a trusted ally. The government’s strategy appears to be twofold: countering political allegations while framing the decision as one that aligns with the LDF’s political agenda, and simultaneously shielding Ajith Kumar from significant repercussions in his service.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswom has asserted that Kumar’s transfer is inevitable, a belief reinforced by the assurance from the CM. However, when asked by the media about the demand to remove Ajith Kumar, Binoy Viswom stated that the CPI has not set a specific timeline for this action. “We are not here to rush decisions for media satisfaction. CPI is an organisation with political maturity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeeve also hinted at the official's removal in an article published in Deshabhimani, CPM’s mouthpiece. It is expected that a decision regarding Kumar’s transfer will be finalised before the assembly session begins on October 4, as the CPI leadership conveyed difficulties in countering the opposition while he remains in charge of the law and order division.