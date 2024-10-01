Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s shawl catches fire at Palakkad event

Palakkad: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan narrowly escaped injury when his shawl accidentally caught fire during an event at the Sabari Ashram, Akathethara, in Palakkad. The incident happened on Tuesday morning during the closing ceremony of the Ashram’s centenary celebrations.



The mishap took place as Governor Khan, after offering flowers at a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, turned to light a ceremonial lamp next to the picture. His shawl inadvertently caught fire, but the organisers, who stood beside him, quickly noticed the flames and managed to extinguish them.

Security personnel swiftly intervened and escorted the governor to safety. Khan was unharmed and later inaugurated the event's concluding ceremony.