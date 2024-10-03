Church honours soldier killed in 1968 plane crash, builds special burial vault at Karoor

Pathanamthitta: The mortal remains of Thomas Cherian, the craftsman in the Indian Army who was killed in an Indian Air Force aircraft crash in 1968, will be laid to rest in a special burial vault at the Karoor St Peter's Orthodox Church, Elanthoor. His body was recovered 56 years after the aircraft crash. In the 125-year-old history of the church, it will be the first time that a burial vault is being constructed by the church for someone who is not a priest.



The church had made vaults for the burial of two priests earlier; for Fr T T Thomas in 1995 and C V John Cor-Episcopa in 2012. Initially, the family of Cherian had decided to bury his mortal remains in the family cemetery where Cherian's mother, father and eldest brother had been laid to rest.

"We are constructing a special vault for Cherian as a mark of honour. For the first time, a vault is being made for a layman. We plan to inscribe over the vault, a brief history of Cherian. It will also function as a memorial. Holding the funeral of a man whose body was recovered after 56 years is something unheard of," said Fr Linu M Babu, Vicar, Karoor St Peter's Orthodox Church.

The church convened a committee to plan the funeral of Cherian after the family was informed that his mortal remains were recovered. The work on the vault, which began a day ago, was completed by Thursday evening. Prayer is scheduled at the church at 2 pm on Friday.