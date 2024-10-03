Malappuram remarks not mine, no PR agency involved: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did his best to wriggle out of questions related to the PR row with a mix of evasive replies and guffaws during the press conference here on Thursday. He said that neither he nor his government engaged a PR agency and that no money was given to an agency. He reiterated that Malappuram-related remarks, which were published in The Hindu newspaper on September 30, were not part of the replies he gave to the media house.

Vijayan added that the PR agency representatives at the interview were not hired by the Chief Minister's Office. "I decided to give the interview on the suggestion of TD Subramanian, who is an acquaintance of mine. Another individual, who I am not familiar with, also walked in during the interview," he said, adding that he assumed that person had come in tow with the journalist who interviewed him. When asked if the person had security clearance, Pinarayi chose not to respond.

The Chief Minister stated that no legal action was necessary against The Hindu as the media house had "beautifully clarified" their mistake. “I don't understand how they gave it as my version, but anyway they issued a clarification and we accept it. Subrahmanyam is someone who is politically close and I have known him from a young age. When he suggested an interview with The Hindu, I agreed,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

The controversy gained traction after The Hindu reported that the anti-Malappuram remarks in its interview with the Chief Minister were included by a public relations agency.

