Thrissur Pooram disruption: Chief Minister orders three-tier reinvestigation, DGP to probe Ajith Kumar's lapses

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday approved a three-tier reinvestigation into the Thrissur Pooram disruption. The meeting discussed in detail the probe report submitted by the ADGP (Law&Order), said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a press conference.

The Cabinet has decided that it is crucial to ensure the smooth conduct of the Thrissur Pooram in the future, the CM said. Three key decisions were made during the meeting:

The conspiracy angle related to the Thrissur Pooram disruption and the crimes associated with it will be investigated by a Special Investigation Team, led by Crime Branch head ADGP H Venkatesh. Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham, IPS, will examine if there were lapses on the part of the officials entrusted with the conduct of the festival. DGP S Darvesh Sahib will investigate the alleged lapses by ADGP Ajith Kumar, who was responsible for Law and Order during the festival.

"The Thrissur Pooram is an integral part of our culture. The government always tries to ensure that it is conducted in an exemplary manner. This time's pooram also coincided with the Lok Sabha elections. The fact that there could have been a conspiracy to disrupt it was viewed with utmost seriousness. The ADGP was tasked with investigating this. The DGP submitted this report to the government. It was later handed over to me on September 24. Though many aspects are covered in the report, it cannot be considered comprehensive," the Chief Minister said at a presser following the cabinet meeting.



However, ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, who is currently embroiled in controversies linked to revelations by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, will continue in his present capacity. The government had ordered an inquiry into Ajith Kumar's controversial meeting with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav.

Kerala Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Vigilance) Bishwanath Sinha had recommended reinvestigating the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram to the Chief Minister after considering the DGP's report.

DGP S Darvesh Sahib submitted the probe report and recommendations to the CM last month. In his report, the DGP criticised Ajith Kumar for supervisory lapses in handling security arrangements during the Pooram festivities. The DGP highlighted four major failures by Ajith Kumar:

1) Failure to efficiently oversee Pooram security arrangements despite being deployed to Thrissur.

2) Neglecting to visit the venue or address issues, even after the Pooram was disrupted.

3) Creating confusion by altering security protocols at the last minute.

4) Delaying the investigation, which should have been concluded within a week.

The DGP also proposed further investigation to explore the possibility of a conspiracy behind the disruption.

The Thrissur Pooram, held on April 19, was disrupted, resulting in action against the city police commissioner and assistant commissioner. The CM had earlier directed the state police chief to file a report on the disruption, and media reports suggest that Ajith Kumar's report ruled out any external interference.

For the first time in the festival's history, the fireworks display, a major attraction typically held in the early hours, had to be conducted during daylight on Pooram Day, disappointing festival enthusiasts.