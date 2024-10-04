Smoke detected in Air India Express flight before departure at TVM airport, passengers evacuated

Thiruvananthapuram: Passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express flight scheduled to depart for Muscat from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 8 am after smoke was detected inside the aircraft.



The incident occurred just before the plane was about to take off. On noticing smoke and a foul odour, passengers brought the issue to the crew's attention. The aircraft was already on the runway when the situation unfolded.

Airport authorities confirmed that all 142 passengers onboard are safe. They clarified that there was no fire, but the cause of the smoke is still under investigation. The passengers were safely transferred back to the terminal. No decision has been made yet regarding alternate arrangements for the flight.