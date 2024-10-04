Drunk driving by serial actor triggers chaos in Pathanamthitta; crashes into two vehicles

Pandalam: A woman television serial actor, driving under the influence of alcohol, caused chaos on a busy stretch of MC Road by crashing into two vehicles and disrupting traffic on Thursday.



The actor, Rejitha (31) from Venjaramoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, was behind the wheel when the accident happened near the petrol pump at TB Junction, Kulanada, around 6 pm on Thursday. Upon confirming that Rejitha was intoxicated at the time, the police have registered a case against her.

The incident unfolded during peak traffic hours when Rejitha's car first collided with a vehicle parked along the roadside. Moments later, it crashed into a mini-lorry heading towards Adoor. No one was injured in these accidents. Rejitha was accompanied by her friend, Raju (49), from Venpalavattom, Thiruvananthapuram. The Police also recovered a liquor bottle from the car.