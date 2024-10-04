Kerala Assembly remembers Wayanad: CM reports Rs 1,200 cr loss, Satheesan slams Centre

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid ongoing controversies against the government, the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly's 12th session commenced with a tribute to those who lost their lives in the Wayanad and Kozhikode landslides. Speaker AN Shamseer expressed the Assembly’s condolences and assured that the government stands with those who have lost their loved ones.

He also noted that rehabilitation efforts are intensifying and studies related to the landslides are progressing. While commending the media for their work at the disaster site, Shamseer criticised them for not giving enough importance to rehabilitation efforts.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the landslides in Wayanad as an unprecedented disaster. "Extreme rainfall due to climate change caused the landslides. The calamity directly affected areas like Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Attamala, leading to the loss of 231 lives, with 41 people still missing. A total of 145 houses were completely destroyed, 170 houses partially damaged, 240 houses rendered uninhabitable, and 180 homes swept away. The estimated loss in Meppadi alone is around Rs 1,200 crore."

On the same day, a landslide also occurred in the Vilangad region of the Vanimel panchayat in Kozhikode district. "According to the Kozhikode District Disaster Management Authority, Vilangad recorded 307 mm of rainfall in 48 hours. Though no lives were lost, homes, shops, livelihoods and livestock were destroyed, resulting in a total loss of Rs 217 crore. Currently, 394 families from Meppadi and 30 families from Vilangad reside in rented houses. Plans are being made to build a safe township for the survivors in Meppadi while similar rehabilitation work is underway in Vilangad. The government has provided immediate relief to the survivors in both locations," the Chief Minister said.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said the pain caused by the Wayanad disaster will remain in everyone’s hearts for life. He assured the opposition’s full support for relief efforts until their completion but urged that the pace of rehabilitation should be accelerated. Satheesan also criticised the central government for not providing financial assistance for the relief efforts.