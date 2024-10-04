Not ready to align with Opposition in Kerala Assembly: PV Anvar

Malappuram: Despite his fallout with the ruling CPM, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar said on Friday that he would not join the Opposition Congress in the Kerala Assembly. "I can even sit on the floor of the House," he declared, adding that he would not hesitate to defend himself against anyone who tries to attack him.



Anvar also expressed disappointment with the recently declared three-tier investigation into the alleged Thrissur Pooram sabotage. He raised concerns over including the Intelligence department in the probe, pointing out that IPS officer Ankit Ashokan, who allegedly played a key role in disrupting the festival, is now working under Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham. "What’s happening here? This is worse than a 'banana republic'," he remarked.

Addressing the media, Anvar welcomed the cases filed against him. “Let them register cases. The High Court is watching. I will first expose the truth to the public, then pursue legal action." He also reaffirmed his allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary, P Sasi, revealing that he had submitted a complaint to the party but was uncertain if it had even been addressed.

“What has unfolded so far is highly unusual. I’ve exposed two key figures involved in the gold smuggling cases,” Anvar asserted, referring to ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar and Sasi. He clarified that he has always spoken out for party workers and the people of Kerala. "But the party (CPM) is now trying to label me as an accused. They want to send me to jail."

Anvar announced a public event in Manjeri on Sunday evening, inviting everyone to attend and vowing to continue speaking on behalf of the public.

On Thursday, a cabinet meeting decided to investigate the festival disruption on three levels: 1) DGP Sheikh Darvesh will probe the lapses that happened on the part of ADGP (Law & Order) M R Ajith Kumar in investigating the pooram sabotage, 2) Crime Branch ADGP H Venkitesh will investigate the conspiracy behind the issue, and 3) Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham will look into any negligence by officials from various government departments involved in the conduct of Pooram.