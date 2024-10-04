SFIO records senior KSIDC official's statement in CMRL-Exalogic case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) recorded the statement of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) general manager regarding the financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic, a firm run by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, T Veena.



The statement of KSIDC General Manager and Chief Financial Officer K Aravindakshan was recorded at the SFIO's Chennai office yesterday. The KSIDC holds the shares of CMRL. Aravindakshan submitted the financial statements of a few financial years and other related documents to SFIO officials.

The High Court of Kerala had earlier rejected KSIDC's petition requesting it for an order against the SFIO probe. After the high court had turned down the petition and directed KSIDC to cooperate with the probe, an SFIO team collected certain documents from the state agency's headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The SFIO sought clarification on a few documents. Aravindakshan testified before the probe team as the official responsible for the financial wing of the KSIDC.

KSIDC has maintained that though it has stakes in CMRL and is a board member, it has not been involved in the firm's daily activities. It has been learned that the general manager, too, took the same stand while deposing before the SFIO.

The SFIO was to complete its probe by September 30. However, the Supreme Court is likely to give its verdict on a plea by CMRL on November 12. The apex court has instructed the SFIO against submitting the probe report till it pronounces the verdict.

Meanwhile, Veena has approached the division bench challenging the Karnataka High Court rejecting her petition against the SFIO probe.