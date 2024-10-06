Monsignor George Jacob Koovakkad, a Malayali who has been organising Pope Francis's overseas tours since 2021, has been elevated to the title of cardinal.

Msgr Koovakkad, a native of Mammood near Changanassery in Kottayam district, has been chosen to the ecclesiastical rank of cardinal, along with 20 others from various countries.

The 21 will officially become cardinals, a rank only below that of the Pope, on December 8 at the Feast of the Immaculate Conception in the Vatican.

A screengrab of Pope Francis' video-call with Sosamma, grandmother of Msgr George Jacob Koovakkad (file photo, right). Photo: Vatican News

Msgr Koovakkad, a member of the Syro Malabar Church, has been accompanying the Pope on his overseas tours for three years.

Pope Francis once affectionately called him a 'smiling dictator' (Vatican Bulletin, September 2021) thanks to his cheerful persona and ability to coordinate the Pope's busy schedule outside the Vatican.

"He always smiles, always," the Pope told journalists onboard the papal flight.

Last September, during one of his tours, Pope Francis surprised Msgr Koovakkad by video-calling the latter's grandmother, Sosamma Antony, who wasn't keeping well. Sosamma, then aged 95, had survived COVID-19.

The Vatican News reported that Fr Thomas Kallukalam answered the call on behalf of Sosamma. The Pope lovingly called Sosamma 'mama' and Msgr Koovakkad acted as the translator.