Thrissur ATM heist: Scuba team recovers key evidence, including cash trays, gas cutters from river

Thrissur: The police team probing the Thrissur ATM heist, with the help of a scuba team, recovered vital evidence from the Thanikkudam River on Sunday. The recovered items include nine ATM cash trays and two gas cutters. Officials from the police, fire force, and scuba team jointly held the evidence collection, based on the statements from the accused, that they disposed of 12 trays from three different ATMs into the river.

On Sunday, the probe team took four accused individuals, including the primary suspect Mohammed Iqram, to the crime scene for evidence collection. The cops also conducted a scientific investigation at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM on the Shornur road here.

It was on Friday, September 27, a seven-member gang, arrived in a white car, broke into three SBI ATMs in Thrissur, and stole approximately Rs 65 lakhs. The heist happened between 2.30 am and 4 am at Mapranam, Kolazhy, and Shornur Road near Swaraj Round. The suspects, all from Haryana, were apprehended by Tamil Nadu police in Namakkal later that day while attempting to flee in a container, which also concealed their getaway vehicle.

One suspect, container driver Jamaluddin, was killed in an encounter in which two cops were also injured. The Kerala police subsequently took custody of the accused for further investigation. Other accused are Irfan, Sabir Khan, Shaukeen Khan, Mohammed Iqram, Azhar Ali and Mubarik. Azhar Ali was also seriously injured during the incident and later had his leg amputated.