Anvar, an insignificant 'independent', whose exit means nothing to LDF: Vijayaraghavan

CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan trivialised P V Anvar's exit from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) by calling him an insignificant 'independent' and claimed the Nilambur MLA's alleged association with DMK doesn't scare the party. Anvar helped LDF win back the Nilambur Assembly constituency in 2016 and retain it in 2021.

"If he leaves LDF, so be it. Nothing will happen to the party. As for DMK people coming to Nilambur, that is simply because Nilambur is closer to Gudalur (in Tamil Nadu)," Vijayaraghavan said. The reference was to Anvar forming a social movement called the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) that shares the acronym with the Tamil Nadu political party headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Anvar said on Sunday that he had the blessings of Stalin.

Vijayaraghavan was addressing CPM's explanation meeting in Nilambur Monday evening in a response to Anvar's ongoing tirade against the party and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CPM leader claimed his party has associated with prominent personalities who secured election victories such as Jnanpith awardee SK Pottekkatt, literary critic Joseph Mundassery and eminent jurist V R Krishna Iyer.

"It is natural for independents to associate with us when the party progresses. Many independents have contested from Malappuram with the party's backing. We support them on the condition that they stay with our policies for their tenure. But some people like to jump after a few years. They think it will weaken the party, but nothing is going to happen," Vijayaraghavan said.

The CPM leader also played down Anvar's accusations against CM's political secretary, P Sasi. According to Vijayaraghavan, no one has ever given any complaint against Sasi, be it to the party or the chief minister.