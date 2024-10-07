Kerala to witness heavy rain; yellow alert in 6 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2024 07:33 AM IST
People play at Puthuvype Beach in Ernakulam as rain clouds gather over the ocean. Photo: Robert Vinod/Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rain across Kerala until October 12. A yellow alert has been issued for six districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad – for Monday, in view of the chances for very heavy rainfall ranging from heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Orange alert in districts
Tuesday - Idukki
Wednesday - Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur
Thursday - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam
An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts
Tuesday- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Wayanad
Wednesday- Thursday - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.
Thursday- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

The IMD has also warned of squally weather along the Kerala coast, with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph. In view of the adverse weather conditions and rough sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea between October 7 and 10.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA