Water supply to be disrupted in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow | List of affected areas

Thiruvananthapuram: Water supply will be disrupted in many parts of the city from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning as part of replacement of valve on the main supply line from Aruvikkara. The treatment plant at Aruvikkara will be shut down on Tuesday at 8 pm till Wednesday 4 am to facilitate the work.

The areas affected include Peroorkada, Harvipuram, NCC Road, Perappoor, Pathirappally, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Choozhampala, Vayalikada, Madathunada, Nalanchira, Irappukuzhi, Mukkoala, Mannanthala, Idayilekkonam, Ariviyode, Chenchery, Vazhail, Indiranagar, Oolampara, Paippinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam, Kowdiar, Nanthancode, Kuravankonam, Pattom, Pottakkuzhi, Murinjapalam, Gaurishapattom, Kumarapuram, Medical College, Ulloor, Kesavadasapuram, Paruthippara, Muttada, Ambalamukku, Sreekaryam, Engineering College, Gandhipuram, Chempazhanthy, Powdikonam, Keraladithyapuram, Kattela, Manvila, Manakkunnu, Alathara, Cheruvakkal, Njandoorkonam, Thrippadapuram, Chenkottukonam, Kazhakootam, Technopark, CRPF Camp, Pallippuram, Pulayanarkotta, Prashanth Nagar, Pongummoodu, Attipra, Kulathoor, Poundukadavu, Karimanal, Kuzhivila, Vetturoad, and Kattayikonam.

The Kerala Water Authority has advised residents to take necessary precautions in advance.