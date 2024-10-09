Doctor cuts vein to heart during hernia surgery of 10-year-old boy in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A hernia surgery on a 10-year-old boy went wrong when the surgeon accidentally severed a vein leading to the heart at the Kasaragod District Hospital in Kanhangad. The boy's parents, Ashokan V and Karthiyani of Perlam in Pullur village, reported that the surgeon admitted his mistake and arranged for the boy to be transferred to a private hospital in Kannur for immediate medical attention, and covered the expenses.

The incident happened on September 19. The doctors and top health officials are, however, tightlipped about the incident and the District Medical Officer scheduled a hearing on Thursday, October 9.

Ashokan said his son Adinath developed acute pain and was taken to the District Hospital on September 18. General Surgeon Vinod Kumar diagnosed it as an inguinal hernia, which occurs in the groin area. Important blood vessels such as the femoral vein that take deoxygenated blood from the lower leg and thigh back to the heart, and artery pass through the area.

The surgery was scheduled for September 19. "But five minutes into the surgery, the doctor rushed out of the operation theatre and admitted to making a mistake by accidentally cutting a vein," said Ashokan. As a result, the hernia surgery was not completed.

When they reached the private hospital, they said there could be complications in the future. They only stopped the bleeding for now," said Ashokan.

He said Adinath is not able to stand on his feet now. "I am really worried about his health. If the treatment is going to get complicated, I will not be able to afford it. I am just a poor daily wage labourer," said Ashokan.

He said he filed a police complaint against the surgeon for negligence at Hosdurg Police Station on September 26, but they did not accept it.

The matter came to light on Wednesday, October 9, after CPM Perlam branch secretary T Harish submitted a complaint to the District Medical Officer on the family's behalf.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Jeeja said the DMO had scheduled a hearing on the matter on October 10 as soon as he got the complaint. "We will make a statement after hearing from the doctor and the family," she said.