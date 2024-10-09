Thiruvananthapuram: With a black and red scarf resembling a DMK flag wrapped around his neck, dissident LDF independent MLA PV Anvar arrived at the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday. The Nilambur legislator, carrying a red cotton towel, warned that he would spread it on the floor and sit there if he was not given a seat between the ruling party and the opposition.



Responding to questions from the media, Anvar stated that martyrs’ blood was spilled on red shawls like the one he was carrying. He has been allocated a seat in the fourth row, which the Speaker declared as a special seat in a separate block.

He entered the assembly alongside MLA KT Jaleel and took his newly allotted seat next to League MLA AKM Ashraf. Anvar’s return was marked by cordial greetings from fellow legislators, including Mankulam Ali, Najeeb Kanthapuram, and P Ubaidulla.

Meanwhile, Anvar expressed his lack of confidence in the ongoing police investigation related to allegations involving the ADGP Ajith Kumar. He said that this is why he met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, requesting a judicial inquiry into the matter. Anvar also criticised the SIT investigation, alleging that some police officers are part of ADGP Ajith Kumar’s notorious group. He mentioned the Chief Minister's claim that there are around 150 cases related to gold smuggling in Karipur and demanded a thorough interrogation of the suspects. Anvar accused the police of failing to investigate where the confiscated gold was taken, who melted it, and where it ended up.

Anvar clarified that the Governor cannot conduct an investigation himself, but he sought the Governor’s assistance in the matter. He also said he would soon release a copy of the letter he submitted to the Governor. Anvar further alleged that the Thrissur Pooram script prepared by the ADGP was being executed by the Commissioner.