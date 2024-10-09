Unauthorised parking on NH at Aroor-Kumbalam claims one more life

Kochi: The unauthorised parking of trucks on the Aroor-Kumbalam stretch of the National Highway near the Toll Plaza has claimed one more life on Tuesday. Reshmi, 39, a native of Mallappally near Thiruvalla, sustained severe injuries in the accident and passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam. The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the car she was travelling in crashed into a truck parked on the roadside just before entering the toll plaza.



Reshmi’s husband, Pramod, 41, and their 15-year-old son, Aron, were also injured in the collision and are currently undergoing treatment. The injured persons, who were trapped inside the vehicle, were rescued after the car’s mangled remains were cut open.

It is reported that the family was travelling from Thiruvalla to Bengaluru. Rashmi was the Managing Director of FIDES Academy, a language training institute based in Karunagappally, and Aron is a Class 10 student at Holy Trinity School, Thevalakkara.

The front portion of the car was completely destroyed in the impact of the collision. Despite the presence of an airbag where Reshmi was seated, it did not prevent her fatal injuries. Pramod managed to exit the vehicle by opening his door, while locals rushed to the scene to take Aron out of the vehicle’s back seat, whose leg had become trapped inside. After a concerted effort, they were able to rescue him.

Attempts to pull Reshmi out of the car were initially hampered by the severity of her injuries. The fire department was called in and arrived within half an hour, cutting open the vehicle to take her out. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Maradu, she soon succumbed to her injuries.

The accident took place just 100 meters from the toll plaza. A similar accident in 2023 claimed the life of a non-resident Malayali, prompting authorities to ban roadside parking at Kumbalam and install warning boards for truck drivers.

However, multiple vehicles, including trucks, were parked along the roadside even on the day of the accident. Most incidents at this location occur because drivers are unable to spot the parked vehicles from a safe distance.