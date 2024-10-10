24-year-old woman allegedly raped in flat in TVM, police begin probe

Thiruvananthapuram: Kazhakootam police have begun a probe following a complaint by a woman that she was allegedly raped in a flat in Thiruvananthapuram. The complainant is a 24-year-old student. Police said that she has given a name, and a case has been registered against the person who hails from Thiruvananthapuram. The accused is absconding.

The incident happened on October 7 at midnight in the accused's apartment, police said. It is reported that she was given liquor and raped in the apartment. The police have registered an FIR based on the complaint and have started an investigation.