Playschool teacher arrested for allegedly beating up three-and-a-half-year-old in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2024 05:57 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock

Kochi: A three-and-a-half-year-old child sustained severe bruises after being allegedly flogged by her teacher at a playschool in Mattanchery for failing to answer questions and complete writing notes. 

The teacher, Seethalakshmi was arrested by the Mattanchery Palace Road police on Thursday. The playschool already suspended her from her duties following the incident. Upon learning of the incident, the child's parents rushed the boy to a hospital. Hospital authorities informed the police about the matter, who subsequently registered a case against the teacher.

Onmanorama contacted the play school authorities for a comment, but they could not be reached.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA