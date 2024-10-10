Playschool teacher arrested for allegedly beating up three-and-a-half-year-old in Kochi

Kochi: A three-and-a-half-year-old child sustained severe bruises after being allegedly flogged by her teacher at a playschool in Mattanchery for failing to answer questions and complete writing notes.

The teacher, Seethalakshmi was arrested by the Mattanchery Palace Road police on Thursday. The playschool already suspended her from her duties following the incident. Upon learning of the incident, the child's parents rushed the boy to a hospital. Hospital authorities informed the police about the matter, who subsequently registered a case against the teacher.

Onmanorama contacted the play school authorities for a comment, but they could not be reached.