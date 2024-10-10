Youth killed in two-wheeler accident in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2024 03:33 PM IST
he deceased, Chittarikuzhiyil Abin Krishna (22), was a native of Peruvayal. Photo: Special arrangement.

Kozhikode: A man was killed in a two-wheeler accident on Thursday in Kozhikode. The deceased, Chittarikuzhiyil Abin Krishna (22), was a native of Peruvayal. The incident happened on the Kozhikode-Mavoor Road at Koottayi Bazar, Cherooppa, near Mavoor at 9 am.

Abin was thrown off his vehicle after it skidded on the road. The CCTV footage showed another two-wheeler colliding with him then, causing a fatal head injury. He died at the scene, said sources. His body was taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The Mavoor police have registered an FIR into the incident. Abin is survived by his father, Krishnan Kutty, mother, Bindu, and sister. He was employed at a vehicle dealership in Cherooppa.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA