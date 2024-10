Kerala releases list of public holidays for 2025 | Full list

The Kerala government on Thursday released a comprehensive list of public, religious, and restricted holidays for 2025. These holidays include national celebrations, religious observances, and other important occasions that will be recognised across different sectors.



List of Holidays

The following list of holidays applies to all government institutions, public sector units and educational institutions.

January 2025

- Mannam Jayanthi | 02-01-2025 | Thursday

February 2025

- Mahasivarathri | 26-02-2025 | Wednesday

March 2025

- Id-ul Fitr (Ramadan) | 31-03-2025 | Monday

April 2025

- Vishu/Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi | 14-04-2025 | Monday

- Maundy Thursday | 17-04-2025 | Thursday

- Good Friday | 18-04-2025 | Friday

May 2025

- May Day | 01-05-2025 | Thursday

June 2025

- Id-ul Ad'ha (Bakrid) | 06-06-2025 | Friday

July 2025

- Karkkadaka Vaavu | 24-07-2025 | Thursday

August 2025

- Independence Day | 15-08-2025 | Friday

- Ayyankali Jayanthi | 28-08-2025 | Thursday

September 2025

- First Onam | 04-09-2025 | Thursday

- Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad) | 05-09-2025 | Friday

- Third Onam | 06-09-2025 | Saturday

October 2025

- Mahanavami | 01-10-2025 | Wednesday

- Vijayadasami/Gandhi Jayanthi | 02-10-2025 | Thursday

- Deepavali | 20-10-2025 | Monday

December 2025

- Christmas | 25-12-2025 | Thursday

Id-ul Fitr, Id-ul Ad'ha and Milad-i-Sherif holidays may change depending on the moon's appearance.

Holidays falling on Sundays:

- Republic Day | 26-01-2025

- Easter | 20-04-2025

- Muharram | 06-07-2025

- Fourth Onam/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi | 07-09-2025

- Sreekrishna Jayanthi | 14-09-2025

- Sreenarayana Guru Samadhi | 21-09-2025

Restricted holidays:

- Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi | 04-03-2025 | Tuesday

- Avani Avittom | 09-08-2025 | Saturday

- Vishwakarma Day | 17-09-2025 | Wednesday

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act:

Holidays declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act apply only to government departments and banks, Insurance and other financial undertakings.

1. Mahasivarathri | 26-02-2025 | Wednesday

2. Id-ul Fitr (Ramadan) | 31-03-2025 | Monday

3. Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial and Co-operative Banks | 01-04-2025 | Tuesday

4. Vishu/Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi | 14-04-2025 | Monday

5. Good Friday | 18-04-2025 | Friday

6. May Day | 01-05-2025 | Thursday

7. Id-ul Ad'ha (Bakrid) | 06-06-2025 | Friday

8. Independence Day | 15-08-2025 | Friday

9. First Onam | 04-09-2025 | Thursday

10. Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif | 05-09-2025 | Friday

11. Mahanavami | 01-10-2025 | Wednesday

12. Vijayadasami/Gandhi Jayanthi | 02-10-2025 | Thursday

13. Deepavali | 20-10-2025 | Monday

14. Christmas | 25-12-2025 | Thursday

Republic Day (January 26), Easter (April 20), Sreenarayana Guru Jayanthi (September 7), and Sreenarayana Guru Samadhi (September 21) have been avoided from the list as they fall on Sundays. Bank branches that work on Sundays must observe holidays on these days. Id-ul Fitr, Id-ul Ad'ha, and Milad-i-Sherif holidays may change depending on the moon's appearance.