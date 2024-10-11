Mayor-KSRTC driver dispute: Court slams police for not locating car used by Arya Rajendran

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vanchiyoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III on Friday criticised the police for their inadequate investigation into the dispute between Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and KSRTC bus driver H L Yadhu.



The court emphasised the need for a transparent probe based on Yadhu's complaint and ordered that the investigation report be submitted by October 22. The court questioned why the car the mayor and her team used had not yet been located and criticised the police for failing to record statements from the opposing parties.

The court’s rebuke came during the follow-up of a complaint filed by Yadhu at the Cantonment Police Station. It intervened while reviewing a monitoring petition submitted by Yadhu.

The incident occurred on the night of April 27 in front of the Safalyam Complex in Palayam. A heated exchange ensued between the mayor, her husband, Balussery MLA Sachin Dev, and KSRTC driver Yadhu. While the couple accused the driver of making inappropriate gestures as their private vehicle overtook the bus, Yadhu denied the allegations, claiming instead that he was harassed by the mayor and her husband, which disrupted his official duties.

Upon the mayor’s complaint, a case was filed against driver Yadhu on April 28, under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. Following this, Yadhu had filed a private complaint seeking the registration of cases against five individuals, including the mayor and MLA.