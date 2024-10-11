Prisoner tries to escape during health check-up in TVM, held

Thiruvananthapuram: An under-trial prisoner, who was brought to Medical College for a health check-up, tried to escape from the hospital, but was caught from the premises here on Friday. Vinu, an inmate at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Prison and Correctional Home, is awaiting trial in a sexual assault case. On Friday, he complained of chest pain and was taken to hospital.

While the doctor directed him to take an X-ray, he managed to evade the attention of the prison staff and walked away. "There was too much crowd at the hospital and he was lost in the crowd. He didn't run away but walked straight into the crowd to mislead us. We undertook a thorough search and caught him from the hospital premises," a prison official said. The incident happened around 11.30 am.