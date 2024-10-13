CMRL monthly pay-off scam: SFIO records Veena Vijayan’s statement in Chennai

Chennai: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has recorded T Veena's statement in connection with the ongoing probe into the monthly pay-off case related to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL). Veena is the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



Veena appeared for questioning at the SFIO's Chennai office on Wednesday. The interrogation comes nearly 10 months after the agency registered a case, Manorama News reported.

The New Delhi bench of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board, in August 20203, found that the private firm paid Veena Rs 1.72 crore in monthly instalments for three years. Exalogic Solutions had entered into an agreement with the CMRL to provide IT, marketing consultancy, and software services to the latter. However, no services were provided, as the income tax investigation found.

The Income Tax Department called the Rs 1.72 crore received by Veena and Exalogic during 2017–20 an "illegal transaction." A settlement board bench of Justices Amrapali Das, Rameshwar Singh, and M Jagadish Babu said the Income Tax Department has established, based on strong evidence, that the money was paid for services not rendered.

The SFIO was tasked with investigating the financial dealings between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions, in January. The anti-fraud agency has already conducted inquiries at Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and CMRL's Kochi office concerning the case, as KSIDC holds a stake in CMRL.

The investigation is being led by SFIO Deputy Director M Arun Prasad. The SFIO, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is responsible for probing complex corporate frauds.