Heavy rain to continue in Kerala; yellow alert in 7 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram, predicting heavy rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 mm.



According to the met department, heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to remain over most parts of Kerala until October 18. The IMD has also cautioned people to avoid visiting areas prone to landslides, landslips, and waterlogging during this period. Those residing in vulnerable regions are advised to relocate to safer places.

Other possible impacts of heavy rain include poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic/ power due to waterlogging or tree uprooting, damage to crops, and flash floods. Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the sea as squally weather is expected to affect the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts until October 14. Wind speeds are anticipated to range from 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h.

Yellow alert

Oct 14 – Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

Oct 15 – Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Oct 16 – Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod